1091 And Xumo Light Up Unidentified, Free Streaming Channel With UFOs And Paranormal Fare

EXCLUSIVE: Film and TV marketing and distribution outfit 1091 Media has launched Unidentified, a new streaming channel carried by free, ad-supported service Xumo.

The linear channel features programming on paranormal, alien-related and conspiracy-minded themes. It will leverage 1091’s catalog of documentaries and indie films, including The Cosmic Secret, which features author David Wilcock. Recent titles in the paranormal realm released by 1091 include Bob Lazar and Area 51, Unacknowledged, Close Encounters of The Fifth Kind, and The Phenomenon.

Xumo, which was acquired by Comcast in February, reaches 45 million U.S. households across smart TVs, mobile, web and streaming boxes with more than 190 channels. Free streaming services like Xumo, Pluto TV, Tubi and Crackle have seen steadily increasing interest from viewers and advertisers in the past couple of years, increasing those gains during the COVID-19 pandemic. NBCUniversal in mid-April launched Peacock, its own ad-supported streaming entrant, which has both free and subscription tiers.

“Launching Unidentified is a natural evolution for 1091,” COO Adam Brostoff said, “bringing the best content to audiences throughout the world, and showcasing our roster of filmmakers, series producers and content creators who have a passion for paranormal and all things unknown.”

Anthony Layser, Xumo’s VP of Content Partnerships and Programming, said the channel “is certain to draw in large audiences with its unprecedented range of compelling paranormal, alien and conspiracy-related content. With partners like 1091, XUMO continues to provide widely appealing new channels, like this one, that feature best-in-category programming.”

Rebranded from The Orchard to 1091 in 2019, the company’s library includes narrative features like Taika Waititi’s Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows and documentaries like Cartel Land and Life, Animated.