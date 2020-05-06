Bryn Mooser’s XTR & Wavelength Productions Launch Fund To Help Documentary Filmmakers Hit By COVID-19

EXCLUSIVE: Struggling documentary filmmakers are being offered grants to help them finish projects hit by the COVID-19 shutdown.

XTR, the documentary studio set up by RYOT co-founder Bryn Mooser and Knock Down The House producer Wavelength Productions have partnered to launch the Keep The Lights On Fund.

The collaboration will offer filmmakers between $5,000 and $10,000 to help support post-production budgets or filmmakers’ personal expenses during the shutdown.

XTR, which is behind upcoming wrestling doc You Cannot Kill David Arquette, is offering the money via its XTR Film Society, while it is the latest grant offering by Wavelength Productions, a female-driven production company, alongside its Wave Grant.

The fund will be available for U.S.-based documentary filmmakers with feature-length films in post-production, films that were scheduled for completion in 2020 prior to the pandemic, films that address contemporary issues and premium, character-driven films that have a high-likelihood of distribution.

The two companies said that they wanted to emphasize that funding is not intended to push physical production forward when distancing is essential.

Applications are open and available here and the deadline is May 15. Decisions will be made by May 29 and grants can be deployed within 48 hours of acceptance.

Mooser told Deadline that XTR has around 10 documentaries in production right now with a few being finished in the editing room. “I think this moment is going to see a real boom for documentaries and non-fiction overall, these are things that can continue being made either using social distancing or in quarantine,” he said.

Kathryn Everett, Head of Film, XTR, added, “We hope these grants can provide some much-needed help to our friends in the documentary film community, made up of some of the most inspiring, tenacious, hardworking creatives on the planet. Supporting each other is needed now more than ever as we start to rebuild our industry. Keep the Lights On is fast, direct relief to filmmakers in need.”

Jenifer Westphal, Founder, Wavelength Productions said, “Wavelength is thrilled to partner with XTR in supporting our community. The power of collaboration is what holds us together even in these most difficult of times. Wavelength is proud to provide meaningful support for other artists until we can all join together again to celebrate our great stories.”