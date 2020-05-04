‘World’s Strongest Man’ Has New ‘Home Edition’ On Snapchat Offering Unique Feats Of Strength

Ahead of November’s World’s Strongest Man 2020 competition, the organization has launched its first Snapchat show, World’s Strongest Man: Home Edition. A teaser episode of what’s to come will be offered every Monday on Snapchat’s Discover page for the next 11 weeks.

Eight of the world’s most popular strongmen will each compete in two rounds of unique and entertaining feats of strength. Each match-up will consist of a determined strength move (such as deadlifts, overhead press, and farmer’s walks) which competitors are encouraged to complete with imaginative items that can be found at home, like a couch, a car, or a pet.

Fans will be able to swipe up at the end of each episode and vote for their favorite competitor based on performance and creativity. Voting will take place on the World’s Strongest Man: Home Edition voting site. At the end of the two rounds, the top two competitors with the most votes will go head-to-head in fan voting to claim the ultimate $10,000 prize awarded by World’s Strongest Man.

Related Story Snapchat Examines Coronavirus 'Frontline Heroes' In Original Series From Barcroft Studios

The first episode is available online now. Subscribers will be notified when new episodes are available.

Contestants include Eddie Williams, Robert Oberst, Rob Kearney, Luke Stoltman, Adam Bishop, Nick Best, Rongo Keene, and Evan Singleton. Strongman and 2017 World’s Strongest Man champion Eddie Hall will host each episode.

“I can’t wait for the fans to see the creativity these guys bring to the table,” said Hall. “I’ve been wondering how the athletes have been getting ready for The World’s Strongest Man competition in November, and many will be without a gym right now. It will be fun to see how they stay in shape somehow!”

The complete episode rundown is as follows:

Monday, May 4: Episode One – Series Trailer

Monday, May 11: Episode Two – Athlete 1 vs. Athlete 2 | OVERHEAD PRESS

Monday, May 18: Episode Three – Athlete 3 vs. Athlete 4 | DEADLIFT REPS

Monday, May 25: Episode Four – Athlete 5 vs. Athlete 6 | LOADING RACE

Monday, June 1: Episode Five – Athlete 7 vs. Athlete 8 | CARRY + FARMER’S WALK

Monday, June 8: Episode Six – Athlete 1 vs. Athlete 4 | LOADING RACE

Monday, June 15: Episode Seven – Athlete 2 vs. Athlete 3 | CARRY + FARMER’S WALK

Monday, June 22: Episode Eight – Athlete 5 vs. Athlete 8 | DEADLIFT REPS

Monday, June 29: Episode Nine – Athlete 6 vs. Athlete 7 | OVERHEAD PRESS

Monday, July 6: Episode Ten – FINALS FACE OFF

Monday, July 13: Episode Eleven – WINNERS REVEALED

The 2020 World’s Strongest Man competition is expected to take place November 14 and 15, with qualifying rounds November 11 and 12, on Anna Maria Island in Bradenton, Florida.

World’s Strongest Man and its new World’s Strongest Man: Home Edition competition are produced by IMG and Endeavor Content’s Film 45.