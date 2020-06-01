Women In Film LA Responds To Violence Against Black Americans, Says Its Time For ‘Systemic Change’

Women In Film Los Angeles released a statement in regards to the recent protests and demonstrations in L.A. and around the world against unjust violence against the Black community which include the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

“Violence against Black Americans must end,” they posted on their official Twitter account. “Now is the time to drive real, systemic change. We stand with our members, our L.A. community, and everyone working to build an anti-racist future, in the screen industries, in our country, and around the world.”

Women In Film is one of the many media organizations, agencies and networks in the film and TV industry that has expressed their demand for change when it comes to racism — specifically against the Black community.