WME Agent Duncan Millership Joins Anonymous Content

WME talent agent and partner Duncan Millership has joined Anonymous Content as a manager. It is the first of a number of departures of WME agents for other jobs we will see over the coming days as the agency is preparing for cuts affecting 20% of its employees who will be laid off, furloughed or reduced to part-time. Several partners have been rumored to be impacted.

This marks a return to management for Millership who did a stint as a talent manager at Management 360 before joining WME in 2011. At the agency, he represented talent such as Hugh Jackman, Richard Madden, Matthew Rhys, Pedro Pascal, Nick Jonas, Helena Bonham Carter, Jonathan Pryce, Alfred Molina, Jesse Spencer, Kevin McKidd, Jessica Brown Findlay, Damson Idris, Tom Hollander, and Dan Levy.

Millership was formerly the head of the talent division at United Agents in the UK. He moved to Los Angeles in 2009.