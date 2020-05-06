WME Signs Oscar-Nominated Filmmaker Sami Khan

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that Sami Khan, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker of the documentary short St Louis Superman, has inked with WME. He will be repped by the firm in all areas.

Khan most recently co-directed and produced the feature documentary The Last Out, which was slated to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival and won a Special Jury Mention for Best New Director. The film tells the story of three Cuban baseball players and their journeys out of their homeland and into the United States.

St. Louis Superman was one of the first acquisitions by Sheila Nevins at MTV Documentary Films. The documentary short, produced for AJE Witness, tells the story of Bruce Franks Jr., a Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the overwhelmingly white and Republican Missouri House of Representative and must overcome both personal trauma and political obstacles to pass a critical bill for his community. Khan shared the Oscar nom for St. Louis Superman with Smriti Mundhra.

On the scripted side, Khan worked on Transplant for CTV, NBC Universal, and creator Joseph Kay. The show, which recently premiered in Canada, tells the story of a Syrian refugee in Toronto who must overcome numerous obstacles to resume a career in the high-stakes world of emergency medicine. Khan also wrote and directed the fiction feature Khoya, which was released in 2016.

Khan’s work has been supported by the Sundance and Tribeca Film Institutes, Impact Partners, the Toronto Film Festival, Rooftop Films, IFP, the NBC/Universal Director’s Fellowship, and the Berlinale.

Khan continues to be repped by Bash Naran & Michael Claassen at Writ Large Management, and attorneys Smith Dehn LLP. UTA is currently handling sales for The Last Out.