WME Lit Agent Mike Fera Joins Kaplan/Perrone As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: Former WME motion picture literary agent Mike Fera has joined Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment as a manager. He starts today.

Fera was among a number of seasoned WME agents in play amid the recent cuts at the Hollywood agency. He met with multiple agencies and management companies before making a deal with Kaplan/Perrone. Fera is the latest WME agent to transition to management. Over the past couple of weeks, WME talent agent and partner Duncan Millership joined Anonymous Content, and TV lit agent and partner Matt Solo joined 3 Arts Entertainment.

Fera spent the past decade at WME representing writers and directors. Some of the clients he worked with there include Rafael Kasal, Timo Tjahjanto, Mark Mylod, Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Wes Tooke, Jay Karas, Emily Cohn and Ashley Miller.

Kaplan/Perrone, which marked its 20-year anniversary this year, also hired ICM Partners agent Andrew Murphy in March. Additionally, the company recently promoted manager Josh Goldenberg to partner.