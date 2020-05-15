WME Agent Matt Solo Joins 3 Arts Entertainment As Manager

EXCLUSIVE: WME’s TV lit agent and partner Matt Solo is transitioning to management and has joined 3 Arts Entertainment. He is one of the first big-name WME agents to land a new job following the recent cuts at WME.

With dozens of senior agents in play, top management companies like 3 Arts have been approached by a number of WME-ers looking to go into management over the past several weeks. 3 Arts traditionally has been very selective about bringing agents as managers, which requires a different skillset. Over the past 25+ years, only 1-2 former agents have joined the management-production company.

I hear 3 Arts partners felt that Solo would be a rare good fit because of the manager-like way he operated as an agent, being hands-on with a select list of clients. Additionally, Solo’s primary focus and expertise is in the hourlong area. While known for its signature comedy business, 3 Arts has been building up a drama portfolio over the last several years, and Solo will bring experience to the company’s younger dramatic literary team.

Solo joined Endeavor in 2007 as a partner and segued to WME following the merger with WMA two years later. Some of the showrunner clients he represented there include Shawn Ryan, Ian Brennan, Matt Olmstead, Hart Hanson, Nahnatchka Khan Mark Wilding, Dave Hemingson and Tom Szentgyorgyi.

Prior to joining Endeavor, Solo spent a decade at ICM, including a stint as TV literary head, representing Ryan, David Shore and Tim Minear, among others.