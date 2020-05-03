Will Ferrell “Crashes” Seattle Seahawks Virtual Team Meeting, Makes A Few Demands

Will Ferrell “crashed” a Seattle Seahawks coaches virtual team meeting earlier this week, claiming to be new team member and former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.

The bogus “Olsen” set down a few ground rules for his new team during the video meeting.

“I do not do special teams,” Ferrell said in the video. “Ever. Not if all 52 guys are hurt.” He added that he would participate in only 12 plays a game, then would head to the broadcast booth.