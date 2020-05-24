White House Bars Entry Of Non-Citizens Traveling From Brazil

In the latest travel ban, the White House on Sunday announced that non-citizens would be barred from entering the US if they are coming from Brazil, where COVID-19 cases are exploding.

The administration “has determined that the Federative Republic of Brazil is experiencing widespread, ongoing person-to-person transmission” of COVID-19, said a White House statement.

As of Friday, Brazil reported over 347,000 COVID-19 cases, second only to the US in the number of infections, according to Johns Hopkins University. Those cases have resulted in 22,000 deaths, which would be fifth-most in the world.

Anyone who is not a US citizen and who had been in Brazil for up to 14 days before trying to enter the US is now barred.

“I have determined that it is in the interests of the United States to take action to restrict and suspend the entry into the United States, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who were physically present within the Federative Republic of Brazil during the 14-day period preceding their entry or attempted entry into the United States,” said a statement from President Donald Trump.

Brazil joins the UK, Europe, and China under travel restrictions related to the coronavirus.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement, “Today, the president has taken decisive action to protect our country by suspending the entry of aliens who have been in Brazil during the 14-day period before seeking admittance to the United States.

“Today’s action will help ensure foreign nationals who have been in Brazil do not become a source of additional infections in our country.”