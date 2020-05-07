‘White Collar’: Creator Jeff Eastin & Star Matt Bomer Tease “A Plan” For Revival Ahead Of Charity Reunion

After a week of back and forth on social media between White Collar creator Jeff Eastin and cast members of the USA Network series hinting at a possible return of the show, Eastin upped the ante Wednesday, revealing that he and series star Matt Bomer “have a plan” to bring it back.

“Had a great convo with Matt Bomer. We have a plan to bring #WhiteCollar back,” Eastin tweeted Wednesday. “So, as Mozzie might say, ‘To quote Steve Harvey, ‘The dream is free. The hustle is sold separately.’ It’s time to hustle.” Bomer responded with “🧐👍.

Word of a possible revival comes as the series’ team has been drumming up promotion for a White Collar charity cast reunion on the Stars In the House YouTube channel.

White Collar, which starred Bomer as a reformed conman and Tim DeKay as his FBI handler, ended its six-season run at USA in 2014. I hear no reboot is in the works at Fox 21 TV Studios, successor to White Collar producer Fox TV Studio.

Coming from an outside studio, it was a challenging business proposition keeping White Collar on the air, which explains why the series, as well as USA’s Burn Notice, also from FtvS, ended sooner than fans would’ve liked, and why there have been no followup movies in the vein of what UCP-produced Psych has been able to do. But there is still a lot of affinity for the series at USA, so, if a reboot ever materializes, USA brass would be interested, I hear.

The topic of a White Collar revival may come up during the cast reunion, airing live on Thursday, May 7 at 8 PM ET. On it, Bomer (Neal Caffrey), DeKay (Peter Burke), Sharif Atkins (Clinton Jones), Hilarie Burton (Sara Ellis), Willie Garson (Mozzie), Marsha Thomason (Diana Berrigan), and Tiffani Thiessen (Elizabeth Burke) will look back on their six seasons on the show, in support of The Trevor Project.

Eastin last month tweeted out a photo of one of Neal Caffrey’s fedoras, saying: “It’s right here waiting for you. Time to get Neal out of retirement…” to which Bomer replied, “Let’s do it!” To that, DeKay tweeted “I’m on board… for a plane bound for Paris!” — a reference to how the series wrapped its sixth and final season in 2014.

