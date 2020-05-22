‘What We Do In The Shadows’ Renewed For Season 3 At FX

The Staten Island vampires will rise again after FX ordered a third season of What We Do In The Shadows.

The cable network has ordered a third run of the show ahead of the June 10 finale of its second season. FX said that the second season, which is averaging 3.2M total viewers across linear and digital platforms, including FX on Hulu, through its first six episodes, was up 25% on season one.

The mockumentary series, which is based on Jermaine Clement and Taika Waititi’s 2014 feature film, stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch.

It follows the lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years in the New York borough.

The series is produced by FX Productions and exec produced by Clement, Waititi and Paul Simms along with Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and Stefani Robinson.

This group includes Nandor The Relentless (Novak), a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire, British vampire Laszlo (Berry), a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop and Nadja (Demetriou), his lover, a wise seductress. Then there’s Guillermo (Guillén), Nandor’s familiar, who wants nothing more than to be made a real vampire just like his master, Colin Robinson (Proksch), an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts – he feasts on humans, but not on their blood.

The second season also featured a guest spot from Star Wars’ Mark Hamill as a vampire searching for Laszlo, who owed him money.

“We’re incredibly happy that critics and audiences are all in on Shadows,” Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment said. “Week in and week out, the producers, writers and our amazing cast continue to make one of the funniest and best comedy series on TV.”