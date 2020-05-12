Well Go USA Acquires Lech Majewski’s Surrealist Drama ‘Valley Of The Gods’

Well Go USA has acquired the North American rights to Lech Majewski’s Valley of the Gods. The company is set to release the surrealist drama starring Josh Hartnett (Black Hawk Down, Lucky Number Slevin) and John Malkovich (Being John Malkovich, Death of a Salesman) in theaters and on digital platforms on August 11.

Josh Hartnett, Berenice Marlohe and Keir-Dullea in ‘Valley of the Gods’ Well Go USA

Known for pushing the envelope when it comes to dreamlike visuals and fantasy, Majewski’s Valley of the Gods contrasts opposing social extremes — namely abundance and poverty – through three separate storylines. The story follows a middle-class writer, an eccentric trillionaire and members of a struggling nearby Navajo community. After a difficult divorce, copywriter John Ecas (Harnett) takes on the biography of the richest man on earth (John Malkovich), who is both his boss and the man behind a plan to mine sacred Navajo lands for uranium. Things take a turn when modern advancement runs afoul of the long-dormant protectors warned of in ancient legend, even the most unimaginable wealth may soon meet its match. The ensemble cast also includes Bérénice Marlohe (Skyfall), Keir Dullea (2001: A Space Odyssey) and John Rhys-Davies (Lord of the Rings trilogy).

“Lech approaches each film as it were a painting, and in terms of scope and multitude of ideas, Valley of the Gods is easily his largest canvas,” said producer Filip Jan Rymsza. “We’re excited to share his virtuosic work with audiences.”

Written and directed by Majewski, the film screened at the 2019 Gdynia Film Festival and went on to the Warsaw Film Festival and Camerimage International Film Festival, where the filmmaker earned the Special Directing Award.

Majewski and Rymsza produce on behalf of their companies, Angelus Silesius and Royal Road Entertainment. Executive producers are Royal Road’s Olga Kagan, Małgorzata Domin and The Safran Company’s Peter and Natalia Safran. Co-producers include Royal Road’s Carla Rosen-Vacher and Jan Harlan.

The deal was negotiated by Doris Pfardrescher on behalf of Well Go USA and Rymsza and attorneys Jonathan Gardner and Molly Fenton of Cohen Gardner LLP on behalf of the filmmakers.