2020 Webby Award Winners Include Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, John Krasinski & Greta Thunberg

Jimmy Fallon, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Tom Hanks, and Game of Thrones are among the winners of The 24th Annual Webby Awards, newly-dubbed WFH: Webby From Home. Hosted by Patton Oswalt, The Webby Awards’ internet celebration is set for today at 3pm ET at the Webby’s website.
This year’s show is dedicated to honoring outstanding individuals and organizations who are using the Internet in response to the incredible difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Webby Special Achievement Winners includes Webby Artist of the Year D-Nice, Kristen Bell, Some Good News with John Krasinski, Miley Cyrus, Massimo Bottura for Kitchen Quarantine and Swizz Beats + Timbaland. Webby Breakout of the Year goes to Houseparty “for keeping people connected even when they are physically apart.”
A full list of winners can be found here. Highlights of The 24th Annual Webby Award winners include:
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan/Social)
- The Malala Fund (Webby Award for Email Newsletters, Websites)
- #NiceTweets with Tom Hanks (Webby People’s Voice Award for Arts & Entertainment, Social)
- Reebok x Cardi B | Nails (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Lifestyle, Video)
- The Intercept’s Greta Thunberg If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Events & Livestreams, Video)
- Science Rules! with Bill Nye (Webby People’s Voice Award for Science & Education, Podcasts)
ESPN’s Welcome to Bron Bron Land (Webby Award for Best User Interface, Websites)
- Lil Nas X – Panini (Webbys People’s Voice Award for Best Art Direction, Video)
- Dolly Parton’s America (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Mini Series, Podcasts)
- Squarespace’s Make It with Idris Elba (Webby Award for Comedy,Video, and the Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Copywriting, Advertising, Media & PR)
- The Late Late Show with James Corden (Webby Award for Entertainment, Video)
- Game of Thrones: The Dead Must Die Magic Leap Experience (Webby Award for Volumetric / 6-Degrees of Freedom, Video)
- The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow (Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Host, Podcasts)
- Celine Dion (Webby People’s Voice Award for Experimental & Innovation, Social)
- HBO’s The Chernobyl Podcast (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Individual Episode, Podcasts)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Humor, Social), the Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host, Video and the Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Comedy: Shortform, Video)
- Luminary’s The Trevor Noah Podcast (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for News & Politics, Podcasts)
- Saturday Night Live (Webby People’s Voice Award for Best Use of Stories, Social)
- Terry Crews & Reese Witherspoon (Webby Award and Webby People’s Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty, Social Content Series & Campaigns)
- NFL TikTok (Webby Award for Sports, Social)
- Harry Potter: Wizard’s Unite (Webby People’s Voice Award for Technical Achievement, Games)
- ESPN’s 30for30 Podcasts (Webby Award for Sports, Podcasts)
- DC Universe (Webby People’s Voice Award for Media Streaming, Websites)
