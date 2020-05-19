2020 Webby Award Winners Include Jimmy Fallon, Tom Hanks, John Krasinski & Greta Thunberg

Jimmy Fallon, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Tom Hanks, and Game of Thrones are among the winners of The 24th Annual Webby Awards, newly-dubbed WFH: Webby From Home. Hosted by Patton Oswalt, The Webby Awards’ internet celebration is set for today at 3pm ET at the Webby’s website.

This year’s show is dedicated to honoring outstanding individuals and organizations who are using the Internet in response to the incredible difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. Webby Special Achievement Winners includes Webby Artist of the Year D-Nice, Kristen Bell, Some Good News with John Krasinski, Miley Cyrus, Massimo Bottura for Kitchen Quarantine and Swizz Beats + Timbaland. Webby Breakout of the Year goes to Houseparty “for keeping people connected even when they are physically apart.”

A full list of winners can be found here. Highlights of The 24th Annual Webby Award winners include: