Warner Bros TV Launches Casting Initiative For Acting Students Hit By School Pandemic Shutdowns

EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros. Television has launched a casting initiative to connect with students whose final year of training and customary year-end activities such as showcases have been halted by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the WBTV Casting Initiative, flyers are being sent to approximately 400 undergraduate, graduate, and conservatory programs across the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK inviting students to submit headshots, resumes and brief, written introductions. The casting department will then review all submissions, and a select group of applicants will be invited to submit audition tapes and meet with WBTV casting executives.

Recipients of the flyers, WBTV says, include not only traditional top-tier institutions but also schools and training programs in historically underserved and underrepresented communities. Included among the 400 are University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), Howard University, Juilliard, Appalachian State University, Canada College of Performing Arts, The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, Univ. of Arkansas Little Rock, Yale School of Drama, and West Texas A&M University.

The casting initiative was designed to reach out to students 18-years-of age or older who have had their final year of training curtailed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and comes at a time of school closures and the cancelations of year-end networking opportunities like showcases and meetings with studio, network and independent casting execs.

Here is the WBTV Casting Initiative flyer: