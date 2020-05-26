Walt Disney World Resort To Submit Phased Reopening Plan Wednesday, Follows Universal Orlando Proposed June 5 Date

Walt Disney World Resort will submit a proposal for a phased reopening of the Orlando parks at a meeting Wednesday with the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force.

Disney announced that Jim MacPhee, Senior Vice President of Operations, Walt Disney World Resort, will give a virtual presentation on the plan but the company is apparently saving the proposed start date until tomorrow. The move comes after Universal Orlando submitted its plans to the same task force last week to start a phased reopening on June 5.

The Comcast-owned resort — if it’s any template — said its goal is to reopen to employees for testing on June 1-2. On June 2-3, the park would open to invited guests and some passholders, with a wide opening to the general public on the 5th. Safety precautions will require employees and visitors to wear masks — which the park will provide if necessary — and have their temperatures checked.

Universal CityWalk, the adjacent shopping and dining complex, opened two weeks ago. Walt Disney World has also opened its retail and dining area, Disney Springs, to the public

All the nation’s parks were shuttered in mid-March amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Under Universal Orlando’s restrictions, visitors with temperatures at 100.4 degrees or higher won’t be allowed to enter. The park will limit capacity to ensure social distancing and have cashless payment options and staggered parking. Universal will close interactive play areas, eliminate water and mist elements on attractions and close valet operations. And all chairs and tables will be cleaned and disinfected after each seating and high-touch areas cleaned frequently.