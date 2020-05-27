Walt Disney Co. Promotes Finance Exec Carlos Gómez To Treasurer, A Key Post In Current Crisis

Walt Disney has promoted longtime finance exec and former banker Carlos Gómez as senior vice president, Treasurer, replacing Jonathan Headley, who is retiring. It’s a key role that has become increasingly critical during the COVID-19 pandemic with the global economy in chaos, financial visibility low and most of Disney’s core businesses being pummeled.

Gómez, reporting to CFO Christine McCarthy, will oversee the company’s sweeping global treasury organization. That includes corporate finance, liquidity management, capital markets and banking activities, interest rate and foreign currency risk management, structured finance, pension and investments and global cash management and treasury operations. He’ll handle relationships with banking partners, that lend Disney money, and withh credit rating agencies, which have been actively scrutinizing balance sheets, liquidity and leverage during the current crisis.

Gómez has worked at the company for 22 years most recently as vice president, Investor Relations, since 2011, helping formulate investor and financial communication strategy around initiatives including the acquisition of 21st Century Fox. He was director, Corporate Finance from 2006 to 2011 responsible for managing day-to-day global capital markets activities, negotiating corporate credit facilities, managing relationships with lenders and analyzing the capital structure and balance sheet implications of M&A deals like Pixar and Marvel. He has also worked as a banker at Goldman Sachs.

“I look forward to leveraging my experience in this new role … to ensure the company has the access to capital necessary to execute on its strategic priorities, and to help guide the team through this unprecedented time,” he said in a statemnent.

McCarthy called Gómez “an exceptionally talented and versatile finance executive.” Headley, who is retiring, “leaves behind an impressive legacy which includes an outstanding treasury organization and a strong roster of talent that he’s developed over the years, of which Carlos is a tremendous example.”