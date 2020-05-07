Visualization Studio The Third Floor Hires ‘Knives Out’ VFX Supervisor As London MD

EXCLUSIVE: The Third Floor, the global visualization studio which has worked on projects including The Mandalorian, Game Of Thrones and Joker, has named Tim Keene as Managing Director of its London office.

Keene returns to the UK after a period working in production in Hollywood. His career began at Framestore, before he became a VFX producer and VFX supervisor for companies such as 20th Century Fox, Lucasfilm, Lionsgate and Universal Pictures, working on projects including Spectre, Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi and Knives Out. His most recent work was on Dolittle for Universal.

The Third Floor creates visuals across film, television, games, VR and themed attractions, helping filmmakers to virtually plan projects. The film and TV side works across the entire cycle of production, from storyboards and pre-vis, to creating and managing visual assets during production, right through post-production.

Yesterday, Deadline revealed how gaming tech could be harnessed to help the film and TV industry shoot post-coronavirus.

“Tim will contribute immensely to the ongoing success of The Third Floor, and help accelerate one of our central missions, which is to help productions prepare the most cinematic and impactful stories – something the world needs more than ever,” said Chris Edwards, CEO and Co-Founder.

“As Managing Director, Tim will strategically guide our UK base as we continue to plan swift and seamless transitions to support all content creators. We are thrilled to welcome Tim at a time when we have enabled extremely productive remote development and pre-production efforts to ensure that producers optimize their spend in order to deliver the high production value modern audiences expect.”

“I’ve had the pleasure to commission The Third Floor, on all of the most recent projects I’ve produced,” added Keene. “When it comes to knowledge of visualization and how to make a difference as creative and technical collaborators from early shot designs all the way through shooting and post, they have led the way for years. I’m honored to be a part of this team that has continually set the bar for this increasingly critical work.”