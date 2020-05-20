Vice TV Explores Washington Shooter Case In Docuseries ‘I, Sniper’

Vice TV has picked up I, Sniper, a documentary series that examines the infamous Washington, D.C. sniper case with rare access to one of the shooters. The network will launch the eight-part series, which is produced by British producer Arrow Pictures, on June 2 at 10 PM.

It tells the story of how, in the fall of 2002, 17-year-old Lee Malvo and Gulf War veteran John Muhammad terrorized the D.C. region with a series of random shootings from inside the trunk of a blue Chevy Caprice, killing 10 people and injuring three.

Malvo, a juvenile at the time of the crimes, opens up in a series of phone calls from his supermax cell at Red Onion State Prison in Virginia.

I, Sniper also features never-before-heard interviews with survivors, victims’ families and investigators, including the lesser-known stories of those impacted by the killers prior to their arrival in Washington, D.C.

Produced by Arrow Pictures, Mary-Jane Mitchell is producer, and Ursula Macfarlane is series director. It is executive produced by Sam Starbuck with Janice Sutherland as director and is distributed by PBS International.

“The D.C. sniper case was one of the most terrifying crimes in recent history. I, Sniper goes beyond the story we thought we all knew and investigates what led Lee Malvo down his horrific path,” said Morgan Hertzan, EVP and General Manager of Vice Television. “Viewers will be seized by the incredible storytelling in this series and its ability to take you through this series of events like never before. Vice TV is committed to investigating different angles and digging deeper, and this is another example of that.”

“This ambitious project has been four years in the making” said creative director John Smithson. “In addition to securing unprecedented access to Lee Malvo, we also undertook extensive interviews with the investigators of the Washington D.C. Sniper case, the survivors and the victims’ families, so that we could view the story from all perspectives, and examine both Malvo’s childhood of deprivation in Jamaica and the murders in forensic detail. I, Sniper seeks to understand, not vindicate, and show how and why someone can become a mass murderer, even at the age of just 17.”