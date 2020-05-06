Vice TV Laces Up Air Jordan Sneaker Doc & Bernie Sanders Film, Renews ‘F*ck That’s Delicious’ & ‘Most Expensivest’

EXCLUSIVE: Vice TV is expanding its programming slate with two new documentaries in its Vice Versa strand and a pair of renewals.

The youth media broadcaster has ordered docs about the dark side of Nike’s iconic Air Jordan sneakers and the role the media played into Bernie Sanders’ exit from the 2020 Presidential Campaign.

Both films form part of the company’s Vice Versa strand, which kicked off earlier this year with ITN Productions’ hour-long special Meghan Markle Escaping The Crown.

One Man and His Shoes, which airs on May 25 at 8pm, is a two-hour film that takes a deep dive into the social, cultural, and racial significance of the Air Jordan sneaker. It will explore the marketing that built a multi-billion-dollar business and the dark side of greed and teen murder that ownership of the sneakers spawned. Using a mix of archival footage and graphic animation, the film features interviews with Michael Jordan’s former agent David Falk, former NBA commissioner David J Stern, scout Sonny Vaccaro, original designer Peter Moore, Nike marketing and advertising executives, and journalists who reported first-hand on sneaker crimes. The documentary also features an interview with Dazie Williams, whose son was killed over a pair of Air Jordans.

Bernie Blackout, which launches on May 13 at 8pm, follows Sanders’ decision to drop out of the 2020 Democratic race for President following a series of losses to Joe Biden. It will look at the role that the press played in his campaign’s demise and will feature interviews with campaign staff, journalists and pundits.

It is directed by Pat McGee, who directed feature doc American Relapse and YouTube Originals doc The Deported. Former T-Group development chief Mcgee produces through his Pat McGee Pictures with Adam Linkenhelt and Terry Hahin as Co-Executive Producers and Gregory Taylor as DoP. You can watch a trailer below.

“On the campaign trail it was evident the Sanders Campaign was a phenomenon – a diverse movement of passionate hopefuls coming out in massive numbers to transform America,” said McGee. “But, if you watched cable news you would never know that. Bernie Blackout pulls back the curtain to expose the corruption and bias that’s rampant in mainstream media’s coverage of presidential elections, and takes a hard look at a new generation and their relationship with news and politics.”

Elsewhere, Vice has renewed F*ck, That’s Delicious and Most Expensivest for fourth seasons. F*ck That’s Delicious, which is fronted by rapper and chef Action Bronson, returns on May 11 at 10pm. This season the group eats crazy good Jamaican food in Harlem, goes on the wine journey in Spain and tries the best Mexican food you’d expect in Dublin. It will feature guests including Meyhem Lauren, The Alchemist, and Big Body Bes. Most Expensivest also returns on May 11, at 10:30pm with hip-hop star 2 Chainz as he goes on a deep dive into the culture of excess. This season, 2 Chainz visits Las Vegas and Dallas to scope out a $35M home with his children, a $50k per night hotel, diamond headphones, a $10k leather dog jacket for his canine sidekick Trappy, a weed supercenter in Vegas with comedian Lil Duval, a $1.5M RV and the UFC Performance center to train with famed rapper Tyga.

Vice TV is run by EVP & General Manager Morgan Hertzan, who joined the company last year.