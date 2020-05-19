ViacomCBS Ups Entertainment & Youth Group Execs Trevor Rose & Justin Rosenblatt

ViacomCBS has promoted veteran executives Trevor Rose and Justin Rosenblatt to senior roles in the Entertainment & Youth Group division. Rose is being elevated to EVP, Talent & Content Development and Head of Talent, Entertainment & Youth. Rosenblatt is being upped to SVP, Alternative & Comedy Content for ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group. The moves are part of the post-merger integration and further consolidation of top creative executives at the new Entertainment & Youth division, run by Chris McCarthy, under Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for the entire group. They also follow the recently announced departure of Sarah Babineau, Head of Comedy Central Content & Creative Enterprises, who will be exiting the company at the end of the year.

Related Story ViacomCBS Touts Mostly Nickelodeon & BET At Remote Upfronts Event Featuring 3 Late Night Hosts

Rose previously served as SVP, Talent and Series Development for MTV Studios, VH1, CMT and Logo. A 16-year veteran, he joined VH1 as an assistant in the Talent department, quickly rising through the ranks. From Chris Rock and Martha Stewart to Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart, Rose has been instrumental in packaging both scripted and unscripted series including Scream with Queen Latifah’s production company, The Breaks, Daytime Divas, Hit the Floor as well as Best Week Ever, which gave birth to names such as Ali Wong, Michael Che, Melissa Rauch, and Nick Kroll, among others. He executive produced series including Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, Hip Hop Squares with Ice Cube and the upcoming Jodie with Tracee Ellis Ross for MTV Studios.

It’s a homecoming for Rosenblatt, who started at MTV2 where he oversaw Celebrity Deathmatch. Most recently, he shepherded the critically-acclaimed Schitt’s Creek over its six seasons at Pop TV. In addition to overseeing the comedy series Nightcap and the thriller Clique, Rosenblatt also acquired the fan-favorite One Day at a Time which just greenlit an animated special featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda. In his previous role heading up Alternative programming at the CW, Rosenblatt was responsible for the Whose Line Is It Anyway? reboot, the re-launch of MADtv, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion, among others.

“Trevor and Justin are consummate tastemakers with a keen understanding of what moves the needle in pop culture,” said Diaz. “With Trevor leading the way, the sky is the limit for where these creative all-stars will take our brands.”