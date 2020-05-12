ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group Launches Movies & Limited Series Unit Run By Meghan Hooper White

ViacomCBS’ Entertainment & Youth Group is starting a new original movies and limited series unit to serve its portfolio of brands. The company has brought in A+E Networks’ Meghan Hooper White to run the unit as EVP and Head of Original Movies and Limited Series. She starts May 18 and will be reporting to Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer.

The unit’s goal will be to mine the ViacomCBS library of IP for new original movies and limited series for networks in the portfolio as well as other outlets across the company, including CBS, Channel 5, Network 10 and the revamped streaming service that will succeed CBS All Access. The target is to do 100 movies annually.

They will be developed specifically for each brand. The ones for MTV will be primarily coming-of-age stories featuring top musicians and young Hollywood talent. Those for Comedy Central: will be comedies featuring top comedians and up-and-comers. Paramount Network films will be for the entire family with broad appeal and Hollywood stars. VH1’s fare will focus on pop culture and ripped from the headlines stories; CMT’s movie will be family focused with country stars.

“As we expand our scripted content with original movies and limited series, we’re excited to have Meghan at the helm,” said Diaz. “Our shared commitment to cultivate underrepresented directors and showcase diverse voices both in front of and behind the camera makes her ideal for this new role.”

Hooper White was at A+E Networks for eight years, most recently as SVP, Original Movies, Co-Productions and Acquisitions, for Lifetime Networks where she oversaw a wide variety of projects during her tenure, including the slate of movies for It’s A Wonderful Lifetime, the movies based on the books by V.C. Andrews including the 2019 Casteel Family movie series event, scripted series Mary Kills People and Story of a Girl marking Kyra Sedgwick’s directorial debut and starring Kevin Bacon.

Prior to joining A+E Networks, Hooper White was Director, Program Acquisitions and Administration for NBCUniversal, where she managed acquisitions and inventory of all films and series for USA Network including the groundbreaking deal for Modern Family. Previously, she was Director of Development at Just Singer Entertainment working on projects including Disney Channel’s Halloweentown franchise.

Hooper White began her career at Creative Artists Agency before joining Disney Channel, where she oversaw script coordination throughout all stages of development for such hits as High School Musical.