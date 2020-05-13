ViacomCBS Reveals Scope Of New York Layoffs In State Filing

An updated New York State filing by ViacomCBS provided clarity on job losses across the company’s New York locations, detailing a total of 450 positions that have been eliminated.

The company first filed with the State on Jan. 15 and noted in an April 29 update that layoffs will impact an additional 333 non-union employees at several ViacomCBS sites in New York City. “Employee separation began on April 15, 2020 and has been extended from June 30, 2020 to now will continue until September 30,2020,” the filing said.

It said the reason for the dislocation was “economic.”

The biggest hit was to Viacom International, with 271 affected employees.

In other divisions:

Showtime Networks: 88 affected employees

CBS Corp.: affected 41 employees

CBS Television Stations: 19 affected employees

CBS Network: 16 affected employees

CBS Television Studios: 8 affected employees

CBS Interactive: 4 affected employees

Simon & Schuster: 3 affected employees

The numbers were filed to the New York State Department of Labor’s WARN list – or Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification.

Deadline had heard that potential layoffs might be in the 500 to 700 range across the organization, in large part aimed at achieving $750 million in synergies that management promised from the merger of Viacom and CBS late last year. Deadline reported in late April that the Entertainment & Youth division has been among the first affected. The company has not commented beyond CEO Bob Bakish’s message to the troops that the reductions will help ViacomCBS “integrate and streamline” its operations.