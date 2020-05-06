VFX Powerhouse Framestore Makes Three Key Hires To Film Division

EXCLUSIVE: Framestore, the UK VFX studio that has offices across North America and in Mumbai, has made a trio of key hires into its London-based film division.

Two-time VES award-winner Graham Page has joined the company as VFX Supervisor after 14 years at DNEG, where he supervised work on titles including Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Infinity War. His hire brings Framestore’s total of supervisors to 24, spanning the entire production process from pre-production, to on-set supervision and delivery.

Anna Ford has joined Framestore as Head of Business Development. Formerly Sales and Bidding Manager at Cinesite, she will identify and secure new projects for the company to work on.

Finally, returning to the Framestore fold is Mark Hodgkins, who rejoins the outfit after 12 years at DNEG. He will serve as Framestore’s Global Head of FX, Film, bringing with him extensive experience in the field having worked on properties including Marvel, DC and Harry Potter.

Fiona Walkinshaw, Framestore’s Global Managing Director, Film, said, “While working in different areas of the business, Graham, Anna and Mark all share the kind of outlook and attitude we’re always looking for at Framestore: they’re forward-thinking, creative in their approaches and never shy away from the kind of challenges that will bring out the best in those they work with. I am delighted they have joined the senior team and look forward to working with them.”

Upcoming projects from Framestore include Mulan, No Time To Die, and The King’s Man.

Recently, Deadline revealed the company’s Pre-production Services team, which is based in London and offers an array of early stage work.