Verve Signs Reality TV Producers Sean Travis & Justin Booth

EXCLUSIVE: Verve continues to build out its unscripted division, adding veteran reality TV producers Sean Travis and Justin Booth to its client roster.

Travis, best known for executive producing MTV’s hit docuseries The Hills and The City, directed early seasons of MTV’s The Real World. He produced the first Beastie Boys music video which helped launch the band’s career. On the film side, Travis won the Best Director award at the AFI Film Fest for his first feature film, The Week That Girl Died.

Travis expanded his producing and directing slate to include larger-scale competition reality series including ABC’s The Mole with Anderson Cooper, Celebrity Mole, The Rebel Billionaire with Richard Branson and more recently CBS’ Hunted. He also has been executive producer-showrunner for a slate of docuseries including Fox’s The Princes of Malibu, MTV’s The Hills, The City, Wait til Next Year and Siesta Key, A&E’s Duck Dynasty and Roseanne’s Nuts, and Bravo’s Real Housewives of Dallas.

Booth is best known for his work as an EP/showrunner on MTV’s The Challenge, which is seeing its highest ratings in over a decade, along with MTV’s The Real World Vs. Road Rules Challenge and all affiliated spin-offs for the past 17 years. Season 35 of The Challenge drew a 1.14 rating in P18-49, its best premiere showing in eight years, and a 1.27 rating in P18-34, the highest in seven years.