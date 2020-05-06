Valence Media’s Amanda Powers Named Dick Clark Productions COO

Amanda Powers, Valence Media’s Vice President of Strategy, is transitioning to the company’s Dick Clark Productions as Chief Operating Officer.

She succeeds former dcp COO and CFO Amy Thurlow who was promoted to President of the TV production company behind the Golden Globes in November.

In her new role, Powers will provide strategic direction for dcp and will oversee international distribution, business development and the partnership and licensing teams, as well as multi-channel marketer Direct Holdings Group. She will also lead collaboration and coordination across dcp, MRC and Billboard-Hollywood Reporter Media group.

At Valence Media, Powers was involved in the integration of MRC, dcp and Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group and was integral to the formation of partnerships with Fulwell 73, Civic Center Media and A-Major Media.

Prior to Valence, Powers served as VP of Corporate Development and Strategy at MRC Studios.

“Having had the pleasure of working with Amanda over the course of the past two years in her capacity at Valence Media, I have seen first-hand her leadership, remarkable insights, and strategic counsel and I am so excited to welcome her to the executive team at dcp,” said Amy Thurlow, President, Dick Clark Productions, to whom Powers will report.

Prior to joining MRC in 2015, Powers worked at Moelis & Company and UBS Investment Bank. She also spent two years with The Clinton Foundation on the Global Pediatric HIV/AIDS team and four years on the board of Female Executives in Media & Entertainment.