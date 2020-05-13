Utopia Acquires Pierre Cardin Documentary ‘House of Cardin’

Utopia has secured North American rights to House of Cardin, a documentary about the life and work of legendary fashion designer and entrepreneur Pierre Cardin. Directed by P. David Ebersole and Todd Hughes, the doc had its premiere at last year’s Venice International Film Festival and will be released in August ahead of September’s New York Fashion Week. It’ll also have a subsequent Paris premiere hosted by Cardin.

Here is the synopsis: Millions know the iconic logo and ubiquitous signature but few know the man behind the larger than life label. House of Cardin is a rare peek into the mind of a genius. As an authorized feature documentary, Mr. Cardin has granted exclusive access to his archives and professional empire and provided unprecedented interviews as he reflects on the many facets of his groundbreaking career. House of Cardin also features the likes of Naomi Campbell, Sharon Stone, Jenny Shimizu, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Alice Cooper, Dionne Warwick, and Philippe Starck among others.

Ebersole and Hughes produced via their The Ebersole Hughes Company, alongside Cori Coppola. Executive Producers are Matthew Gonder and Othar Raven Pictures’ Margret Raven.

David Betesh negotiated the rights deal for Utopia along with Ben Schwartz at Submarine on behalf of the filmmakers. The Party Film Sales is handling international rights.