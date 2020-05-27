USA And Syfy Team With GLAAD For National Pride Month Programming

June is National Pride Month and to celebrate, USA Network and Syfy are partnering with GLAAD for a multiplatform campaign spotlighting positive representation of the LGBTQ+ community the entire month.

For the campaign, the two networks will include Pride-themed marathons, custom short-form videos, fan testimonials, PSAs, all-new podcast episodes and a variety of fresh editorial. GLAAD will support via their digital and social media platforms as well as PSAs featuring resource and donation links. On top of that, there will be virtual events and actor BD Wong (Nora From Queens, Mr. Robot) will be featured in custom content on USA during marathons.

“During a time when many Pride events have been canceled, Syfy and USA are offering viewers a place to celebrate and feel celebrated with specialty content in honor of National Pride Month,” said Chris McCumber, President, USA and Syfy. “We are so grateful for GLAAD’s partnership and advocacy towards positive representation, and look forward to joining together to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community throughout June.”

“Syfy and USA each have long histories of sharing LGBTQ stories that entertain, enlighten, and inspire and this Pride month will bring empowering content and series to fans all over,” said GLAAD Chief Communications Officer Rich Ferraro. “During a Pride month when many LGBTQ community members will not be able to gather in-person, LGBTQ visibility matters more than ever and Syfy and USA’s content will help to ensure the spirit of Pride still shines bright.”

Syfy’s hub for female and nonbinary voices Syfy Fangrrls will shift its branding from “It’s a Fan Thing” to “It’s a Pride Thing” for the network’s pride campaign during June. Their programming will include:

Wynonna Earp “#WayHaught Wednesdays” Marathons (June 3, 6-9am; June 10 6:30-9:30am; June 17 6:30-9:30am, June 24 6-10am): Marathons of Syfy’s cult favorite series Wynonna Earp featuring episodes from Seasons 1 and 2 centered on the show’s beloved couple Waverly Earp (Dominique Provost-Chalkley) and Nicole Haught (Katherine Barrell); will include all-new custom content highlighting the passionate “Earpers” fanbase discussing how the show has impacted their lives

Xena: Warrior Princess Pride Marathons (June 4, 6:30-11:30am; June 11, 6am-12pm; June 18, 6:30am-12:30pm; June 25 6:30-11:30am): Marathons of the legendary adventure series will include all-new custom content featuring stars Lucy Lawless and Renee O’Connor discussing representation as well as spotlighting fans who have been influenced by the series

Vagrant QueenSeason Finale (June 4 11/10pm): Based on the comic book series from Vault Comics, Vagrant Queen was created by an all-female team of writers and directors, and will air its Season 1 finale in National Pride Month.

Binge-able Content: All June, Syfy will stream fan-favorites including Killjoys, Vagrant Queen, Van Helsing, Xena: Warrior Princess and the Syfy Wire acquisition Looking For Leia.

In addition, Syfy Fanggrls’ Pride editorial podcasts will include “Pride Burst” Factoids, Strong Female Pride Interstitials spotlighting LGBTQ+ creators, fan-made Pride spots, “Strong Female Characters: Uncoded” Podcast, a list of recommended LGBTQ-themed media, as well as other queer-themed editorial features.

USA will celebrate with specially curated marathons and content including:

Law & Order: SVU – “Stand Up with Pride” Marathon Hosted by BD Wong (June 7, 9am-11pm): Specially curated marathon of the fan-favorite crime drama featuring impactful LGBTQ+ storylines.

Modern Family Marathons (All month long on USA): Jam-packed marathons of the fan-favorite family comedy series that broke down barriers for LGBTQ+ representation. Themes include “Love is Love,” “Here Come the Grooms,” “My Two Dads,” and more.

Talk Stoop Pride Week Interviews (June 1-5 throughout the day from 11am-3pm): These short-form interviews hosted by Nessa Diab will include Carson Kressley, Gigi Gorgeous, Wanda Sykes, Natalie Morales, Cynthia Germanotta, Jonathan Adler and Simon Doonan, and will focus on advocating for equality and celebrating members of the LGBTQ+ community.