‘Upload’ Renewed For Season 2 By Amazon

Just a week after its season 1 premiere, Amazon Studios has ordered a second season of sci-fi comedy series Upload, from The Office creator Greg Daniels. Season 2 will exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Created by Daniels, Upload , starring Robbie Amell, Allegra Edwards and Andy Allo, takes place in the near future, where people can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice. The series follows a young app developer, Nathan Brown (Amell), who winds up in the hospital following a self-driving car accident, needing to quickly decide his fate. After a rushed deliberation with his shallow girlfriend Ingrid (Edwards), he chooses to be uploaded to her family’s luxurious virtual afterlife, the Horizen company’s “Lakeview.” Once uploaded in Lakeview, Nathan meets his customer service “Angel” Nora Anthony (Allo), who at first is his charismatic concierge and guide, but quickly becomes his friend and confidante, helping him navigate this new digital extension of life.

“In Upload, Greg Daniels delivered a smart, cinematic comedy crackling with intrigue and it has clearly delighted our customers who have spent a lot of time in Lakeview this past week,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, “We know our global fans want to see the next chapter with Nathan and Nora so we are greenlighting Season Two and are excited that Greg’s passion project has found such a devoted audience.”

Upload is executive produced by Daniels, along with Howard Klein.

“I am thrilled to continue a great relationship with Amazon Studios and this wonderful cast and find out what happens next to Nora and Nathan and Ingrid and their 2033 world,” said Daniels. “With this news I can stop drawing my season 2 flip book.”