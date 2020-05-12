Universal Television Options ‘The Dreyfus Affair’ Novel For Series Development; David Frankel To Co-Write & Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, has optioned Peter Lefcourt’s novel, The Dreyfus Affair: A Love Story, for development as a high-end television series.

Oscar and Emmy winner David Frankel (The Devil Wears Prada) is attached to direct and will co-write the pilot with Lefcourt. Frankel and Lefcourt are executive producers.

The acclaimed seriocomic novel, Lefcourt’s self-proclaimed “darkly comic look at homophobia in baseball,” is about a happily married, father of two, star shortstop Randy Dreyfus, who falls in love with his second baseman in the middle of a pennant race. Dreyfus’ affair creates reverberations for the World Series. In today’s world of sexual identity issues, that make headlines even on sports pages, the storyline is particularly relevant.

The Dreyfus Affair: A Love Story was initially published in 1992 by Random House in hardcover, then in 1993 by Harper Perennial as a paperback (14 printings).

A prolific writer and producer of film and television, Lefcourt began writing novels in the 1990’s. In 1991, Lefcourt published The Deal. It remains a cult favorite in Hollywood and was adapted into a movie starring William H. Macy and LL Cool J that premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival. He also is the author of Di & I, a fictionalized account of Lefcourt’s love affair with Diana, Princess of Wales. His TV writing credits include Desperate Housewives and Cagney & Lacey, among others.

Frankel won the Academy Award for Best Live Action Short Film for his 1996 short film Dear Diary and an Emmy for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series for the pilot episode of Entourage (2004). His feature directing credits include The Devil Wears Prada , Marley & Me and Hope Springs.

The deal was brokered by Murray Weiss of Catalyst Literary Management and Ken Gross of Ken Gross Management.