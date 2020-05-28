Universal Television Alternative Studio Strikes Overall Deal With British TV Host & Producer Richard Bacon

EXCLUSIVE: British TV and radio host Richard Bacon is continuing his segue into production with an overall deal with Universal Television Alternative Studio and Universal Television.

Bacon will develop and produce non-scripted shows for the World of Dance and The Wall studio. He is already in development with a couple of projects with the company.

This comes after he created The Hustler, a mystery-based gameshow that was handed a series order by ABC last year. The show, which is hosted by Craig Ferguson, is produced by All3Media’s Studio Lambert, the company behind Undercover Boss and The Circle.

Bacon is a well-known figure in the UK, where he used to host BBC kids’ series Blue Peter as well as The Big Breakfast and presented on BBC radio.

In the States, he previously hosted Nat Geo’s Explorer series, where he hiked with President Barack Obama through Yosemite National Park, and Fox syndicated talkshow Top 30, daily half-hour newsmagazine series that aired on Fox’s affiliate stations.

Universal Television Alternative Studio, which is run by President Toby Gorman, was launched in 2016 and as well as World of Dance and The Wall, it is behind series including Songland, Making It, The Titan Games and upcoming series including Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, gameshow Small Fortune and Peacock SNL documentary Who Wrote That?

“I’m really excited to be joining the NBCUniversal family,” said Bacon. “Everyone there is a massive joy to work with and we’re already having tremendous fun on a couple of projects. Can’t wait for more.”

“Richard’s extensive background as an entertainment and news host gives him even deeper understanding of what it means to create entertaining and timely programming that connects with audiences,” added Gorman. “We look forward to continuing our relationship with him and collaborating on original and compelling formats.”

Bacon is repped by CAA and Hansen Jacobson.