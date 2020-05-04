Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Theater Producers “Completely Aligned” With New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Re-Opening Process And Planning, Says Broadway League President

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Tom Cruise, Elon Musk's SpaceX Plot Movie That Will Shoot In Space

Read the full story

Universal Reserves 2022 Dates For Untitled Event Pics

Universal
Universal

Universal has set aside a number of release dates for event pics the studio plans to program in 2022. Disney and Warner Bros. do this all the time, and its a way of letting the competition know that there’s a title coming down the road.

First date is MLK weekend, Jan 14 against 20th Century Studios’ Nimona and Warner Bros./MGM’s untitled Sesame Street movie.

Unit will also go on Feb. 11, Valentine’s Day weekend against Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder and Paramount’s Tiger Apprentice. 

On June 10, Universal will go up against another 20th Century Studios untitled release.

On July 22 two years from now, Uni plans to vs. a Paramount Animation title.

And on Nov. 18, 2022, Universal will stake that date out in the pre-Thanksgiving frame against a Warner Bros. movie.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad