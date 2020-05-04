Universal Reserves 2022 Dates For Untitled Event Pics

Universal has set aside a number of release dates for event pics the studio plans to program in 2022. Disney and Warner Bros. do this all the time, and its a way of letting the competition know that there’s a title coming down the road.

First date is MLK weekend, Jan 14 against 20th Century Studios’ Nimona and Warner Bros./MGM’s untitled Sesame Street movie.

Unit will also go on Feb. 11, Valentine’s Day weekend against Disney’s Thor: Love and Thunder and Paramount’s Tiger Apprentice.

On June 10, Universal will go up against another 20th Century Studios untitled release.

On July 22 two years from now, Uni plans to vs. a Paramount Animation title.

And on Nov. 18, 2022, Universal will stake that date out in the pre-Thanksgiving frame against a Warner Bros. movie.