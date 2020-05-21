Universal Orlando Theme Park Proposes Phased Reopening Starting June 5

Universal Orlando is looking to start a phased reopenign on June 5, according to plans presented Thursday to the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force. The plan must be approved by Orange County and state officials.

The goal is to reopen to employees for testing on June 1-2. On June 2-3, the park would open to invited guests and some passholders, with a wide opening to the general public on the 5th. Safety precautions require employees and visitors to wear masks — which the park will provide if necessary — and have their temperatures checked.

Universal CityWalk, the adjacent shopping and dining complex, opened last week. And Walt Disney World yesterday opened its retail and dining area Disney Springs to the public but hasn’t yet proposed a date for the park itself, making Universal Orlando the first major theme park to announce a target date for a reopening after all the nation’s parks were shuttered in mid-March amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier today, Disneyland in Anaheim gave an update on its post-shutdown plans but offered no timeline for reopening, saying, “We will continue to carefully evaluate this complex and fluid situation.”

Visitors with temperatures at 100.4 degrees or higher won’t be allowed to enter. The park will limit capacity to ensure social distancing and have cashless payment options and staggered parking. Universal will close interactive play areas, eliminate water and mist elements on attractions and close valet operations. All chairs and tables will be cleaned and disinfected after each seating and high-touch areas cleaned frequently. John Sprouls, chief administrative officer of Resort Operations, Universal Orlando, outlined the plans during a presentation to the Task Force. A spokesperson for the County said the Mayor must give his endorsement before the reopening request goes to the Governor’s office and that the State will have the final say.