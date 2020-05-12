Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

WGA East Members Call On Congress To Pass Economic Relief For News Orgs

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

First Back? Tyler Perry Sets July Production Restart For BET Series At His Atlanta Studio

Read the full story

Universal Orlando Resort Opening CityWalk May 14 On Limited Basis, Park Still Closed

Universal
Universal

Universal Orlando announced Tuesday that select CityWalk venues are opening on May 14 from 4–10 pm daily and that its team and all of guests should follow ecommended CDC guidelines.

The park is still closed.

CityWalk, adjacent to the still-shuttered theme park, offers a Universal Studios Store and other shopping and dining options — currently with limited seating.

Some venues will remain temporarily closed including Blue Man Group, all nightclubs, and the Universal Cinemark theater.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed. Additional venues may be added over time, and hours of operation are subject to change,” the Comcast-owned resort said on its website.

MORE

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad