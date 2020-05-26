Universal & Mandeville Films Partner On Naomi Novik’s ‘Scholomance’ Series

Universal has won the film rights for Naomi Novik’s YA novel Scholomance Random House series, putting the first novel A Deadly Education into development with Mandeville Films’ Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman.

The first book takes us into a dangerous school for the magically gifted where failure means certain death. There are no teachers, no holidays, friendships are purely strategic, and the odds of survival are never equal. Once you’re inside, there are only two ways out: you graduate or you die. El Higgins is uniquely prepared for the school’s many dangers. She may be without allies, but she possesses a dark power strong enough to level mountains and wipe out untold millions – never mind easily destroy the countless monsters that prowl the school. Except, she might accidentally kill all the other students, too.

Novik is the author of several New York Times bestselling fantasy novels and series which have sold millions of copies worldwide. She received the John W. Campbell Award for Best New Writer at the 2007 World Science Fiction Convention, following the outstanding success of her Temeraire series. In 2016, she won the Nebula Award for best novel for Uprooted, which was also named one of the best books of the year by NPR. Her novel Spinning Silver was a Nebula and Hugo Award finalist and winner of the 2019 Locus Award for Best Fantasy novel. She is repped by the Cynthia Manson Literary Agency, Weintraub Tobin and APA.

SVP of Production Jeyun Munford and Creative Executive Christine Sun are overseeing the project on behalf of Universal with Carly Kleinbart at Mandeville.