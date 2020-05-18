‘The Umbrella Academy’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date

The White Violin, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Seance and The Boy are all coming back for the second season of The Umbrella Academy. Netflix made the announcement on Monday morning via a video that the ragtag group of heroes are set to return to the streaming giant on July 31.

Based on the Dark Horse Comics created and written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy will have Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min reprising their roles of the titular group of unlikely heroes. Ritu Arya, Marin Ireland, and Yusuf Gatewood have joined the 10-episode sophomore season.

Steve Blackman will return to the post of showrunner, who signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix in February. He will also serve as executive producer alongside Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg. Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá are co-executive producers.The Umbrella Academy is produced by UCP (Universal Content Productions) for Netflix.

The first season of The Umbrella Academy dropped on February 15, 2019 and was ranked third on the list of Netflix’s most popular series releases of 2019. It was one of only three series to crack Netflix’s overall Top 10 list of its most popular 2019 releases.

In The Umbrella Academy, on the same day in 1989, 43 infants inexplicably are born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. In the first season, we saw the six surviving members reunite when they learned of the passing of their father. Together, they worked to solve the mystery surrounding his death but the estranged family began to unravel due to their divergent personalities, abilities and a global apocalypse.

Watch the date announcement below.