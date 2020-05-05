UK’s West End Officially Remaining Closed Until June 28

London’s West End theaters won’t be re-opening May 31.

The Society Of London Theater posted an update on its website saying that date has now been revised beyond June 28, pending further delays due to the continued coronavirus pandemic.

“This does not mean theatres will reopen on 29 June; if further cancellations are necessary they will continue to be announced on a rolling basis. Different theatres and productions are likely to reopen at different times,” the statement read. “London’s West End looks forward to welcoming audiences back into theatres as soon as performances can safely resume.”

The org said it would continue to consult with the UK government on an ongoing basis. The country is expected to announce the initial stages of easing its lockdown this week, but live performance venues are unlikely to be included until the latter stages of that process.

Yesterday, UK theater impresario Cameron Mackintosh suggested that neither the West End of Broadway was likely to reopen until 2021.