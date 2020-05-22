UK Introduces Strict Quarantine Rules For Global Travelers, Rules Hit Hopes Of International Production Restart

The UK has introduced strict quarantine rules for international travelers.

The British government will force anyone entering the UK from abroad to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

This will likely have an impact on any hope that the numerous international productions, such as Netflix’s The Witcher, have in restarting production any time soon.

The rules were outlined by Home Secretary Priti Patel, who held a briefing with chief medical adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Paul Lincoln, head of the Border Force.

Travellers will have to provide their address in the UK and there will be spot checks from border force staff to ensure that the rules are being adhered to. There will be fines of up to £1,000 for anyone breaking the rules with repeat offenders potentially removed from the UK.

There will be some exceptions including freight drivers, some medical professionals and foreign officials as well as those traveling from the Republic of Ireland.

Patel said the measure would “reduce the risk of cases crossing our border”.

She said, “I fully expect the majority of people will do the right thing and abide by these measures. But we will take enforcement action against the minority of people who endanger the safety of others.”

The move damages plans to kickstart the British production business, which in addition to a number of local productions, is home to many international and U.S. shows and films.

Concerns were raised by business leaders, including British Chambers of Commerce director general Adam Marshall, who said industry would be “deeply concerned” by the plans.

“This approach will damage international business and investor confidence at a time when it is vital to demonstrate that the UK can open for business safely,” he added.