Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

California Coronavirus Update: Governor Gavin Newsom Calls For Additional $1 Trillion In Federal Aid

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Disney+ To Drop 'Hamilton' Recording On July 3, Bringing Forward Release By More Than A Year

Read the full story

UK Government Extends Furlough Scheme By Four Months

Rishi Sunak
British Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Parliament

The British government has extended its furlough job retention scheme from the end of June to the end of October as it continues to support British workers through the coronavirus pandemic.

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak revealed the extension in Parliament on Tuesday, making clear that it will continue to cover 80% of furloughed employees’ wages up to £2,500 a month. It will, however, ask employers to start sharing in the cost from August.

Countless TV and film companies are among the 1M organizations in the UK to have taken advantage of the scheme, which has provided a monthly salary for 7.5M people.

British broadcaster ITV announced last week that it had furloughed 800 employees, while Discovery and Liberty Global-owned production giant All3Media has put more than 300 freelancers on the scheme. Disney also furloughed crew on The Little Mermaid.

Sunak said that from August, “greater flexibility” will be built into the initiative to support people’s return to work. This will include employers being able to bring those on the scheme back to work on a part-time basis. “We will ask employers to start sharing with the government the cost of paying people’s salaries,” Sunak added.

The phased approach to winding down the furlough initiative comes as Deadline revealed today that film and TV shoots are being encouraged to resume as soon as possible as part of government efforts to get people back to work safely.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad