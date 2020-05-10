‘America’s Next Top Model’ Judge Tyra Banks Blasted For Insensitive Remarks In Old Clip Revival

A clip from a 2006 episode of America’s Next Top Model criticizing a contestant’s tooth gap has come back to bite judge Tyra Banks.

The clip showed Banks telling contestant Dani Evans that she would never attain the coveted “CoverGirl” status with a gap in her teeth.

“So Danielle, you went to the dentist but you refused to have your gap closed,” Banks said to Evans. “Do you really think you can have a CoverGirl contract with a gap in your mouth?” “Yes, why not?” Evans replied. “This is all people see …” Banks said while creating a tooth-gap with her finger. “It’s not marketable.”

Evans went on to win Cycle 6 of the competition.

As the world’s keyboard warriors rose to condemn the insensitive clip, they had a surprising ally – Banks herself agreed it was too harsh.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” Banks tweeted Friday night. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

Evans also responded online to the incident. She said she wasn’t surprised by the critique because she’s “heard it all before.”