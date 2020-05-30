Tyler Perry Pleads To Atlanta: “Please, Please Stop This Violence!”

Tyler Perry is the latest Atlanta area celebrity to weigh in on the street protests taking place over the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died in police custody.

In social media posts this morning, actor/producer/director Perry asked for calm. He began on Twitter: “I’m not in Atlanta, but if I were I would have been standing with our Mayor! But there was nothing I could say better than what Mayor @KeishaBottoms said last night! Please, please stop this violence!! Looting is NOT THE ANSWER!!!!

He continued his thoughts on Facebook: “And listen to me, be careful where you are getting your information to JOIN protests!! There are people and other countries who are posting things pretending to be US, pretending to stand for peaceful protest, but they are trying to incite us into violence and chaos to try and do more harm!! Do not fall for this foolishness!!! Please stop the violence!”