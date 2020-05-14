‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Returns To The CW In Fall For Season 2

The CW is preparing for some more scares in its fall schedule after ordering a second season of anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories.

The half-hour show will return in the fourth quarter on Wednesdays at 8pm.

The series originated as a five-episode short-form digital series 2SH on go90 in October 2017 before moving to The CW Seed in October 2018. This lead to the full-length version, which launched on The CW on August 8 2019.

It featured eight half-hour stand-alone episodes starring actors Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Jim Parrack (Suicide Squad) and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed), among others.

Created and executive produced by Vera Miao (Best Friends Forever), Two Sentence Horror Stories comes from Warner Bros’ digital content studio Stage 13. It features contemporary tales of horror and haunting for the diverse and digital age. Inspired by the viral fan fiction of two-sentence horror stories, the anthology series taps into universal primal fears, filtered through the anxieties of the most connected and racially diverse generation. Despite dizzying advancements in technology, inequality, social progress and environmental degradation, the things that haunt us are still the same.