‘Twilight’ Author Stephenie Meyer Unveils August 4 Pub Date For ‘Midnight Sun’

Midnight Sun, the hotly anticipated Stephenie Meyer Twilight follow novel will be out August 4, the writer revealed on her website Monday and in a clip on Good Morning America.

Arriving 15 years after the original installment of the smash hit book and film series, Midnight Sun revisits the Twilight saga from the point of view of vampire heart-throb Edward Cullen. The original storyline was seen through the eyes of human girl love interest Bella Swan. Readers now will learn about Edward’s past and experiences as a vampire.

“Good morning America and good morning especially to any Twilight readers that may be watching,” Meyer said in the clip. “It’s a crazy time right now and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out. But some of you have been waiting for so long it didn’t seem fair to make you wait any longer.” Meyer’s website was constantly crashing on Monday as fans tried to log on.

The Twilight series has sold 100 million copies worldwide. The five films in The Twilight Saga (Twilight, Twilight New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn Parts 1 and 2) from Summit Entertainment, starring Kristin Stewart and Rob Pattinson, have grossed over $3.3 billion worldwide.