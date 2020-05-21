TV Talk Podcast: What Is The New Normal? Too Much Content? A Different Way To Cover Sports? Plus Elisabeth Moss

In this week’s edition of our Deadline podcast TV Talk Dominic Patten and Pete Hammond try to break down the seismic changes hitting the television industry in light of the Coronavirus Pandemic. We ask the question of how much all this virtual programming that has become the new normal is really content or just filler until we get back (hopefully) to the way it was. Will anything ever be the same again? Also what is the state of TV Sports and how might that be permanently affected? We also discuss the impact of ESPN’s The Last Dance Michael Jordan docuseries and why this has become the perfect time for it – planned or not. There is also much much more on our minds this week including more Emmy talk and some of my recent Actor’s Side interview with the star of The Handmaid’s Tale and The Invisible Man, Elisabeth Moss. Check it all out.

Listen here: