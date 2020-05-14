TV Talk Podcast: Live From Home TV Reflects COVID-19 Hard Truths + ‘Normal People’s Lenny Abrahamson

Indicative of these coronavirus pandemic times, Barack Obama will be taking to the mic on Saturday to deliver a remote commencement speech to graduating high school seniors across the nation.

Like last month’s Lady Gaga curated One World concert (read our review here) Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 will air on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC at the same time on May 16. Coming just after the At Home edition of May 9th’s Saturday Night Live Season 45 finale on May 9, the proliferation of this new-ish Stay-At-Home TV is the primary thrust of today’s Deadline TV Talk podcast with awards columnist Pete Hammond and chief TV critic Dominic Patten – as you can hear here:

Along with the Emmy eligible Disney Family Singalong specials, benefit concerts and the likes of the All Rise season finale, we look at the At Home hustle of late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon plus Trevor Noah and his endless collection of hoodies.

In addition to Pete and Dominic looking over this brave new world and the bottom line, today’s TV Talk also features a chat with Lenny Abrahamson, the Oscar nominated director who is helming part of Hulu’s new Normal People series.

So, pull a seat, take a listen and tell us what you think.