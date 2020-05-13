2019-20 TV Cancellations And Renewals For Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Here is Deadline’s list of renewals and cancellations for TV series on broadcast, cable and streaming services from August 2019 to present (excluding syndicated shows), with new series in bold. Keep checking back as we add to the list throughout upfronts season, and email patrickhipes@deadline.com for additions and omissions.

The $100,000 Pyramid (renewed for Season 5)

The Bachelor (renewed for Season 24)

The Bachelorette (renewed for Season 16)

The Bachelor In Paradise (renewed for Season 7)

Card Sharks (renewed for Season 2)

Celebrity Family Feud (renewed for Season 6)

Fresh Off The Boat (canceled; six seasons)

The Good Doctor (renewed for Season 4)

Grand Hotel (canceled; one season)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (renewed for Season 8)

Holey Moley (renewed for Season 2)

Match Game (renewed for Season 5)

Press Your Luck (renewed for Season 2)

Reef Break (canceled; one season)

Station 19 (renewed for Season 4)

To Tell The Truth (renewed for Season 5)

All Rise (renewed for Season 2)

Big Brother (renewed for Season 22)

Blue Bloods (renewed for Season 11)

Bob ♥ Abishola (renewed for Season 2)

Broke (canceled; one season)

Bull (renewed for Season 5)

Carol’s Second Act (canceled; one season)

Evil (renewed for Season 2)

FBI (renewed for Season 3)

FBI: Most Wanted (renewed for Season 2)

God Friended Me (canceled; two seasons)

Hawaii Five-0 (canceled; 10 seasons)

Instinct (canceled; two seasons)

MacGyver (renewed for Season 5)

Magnum P.I. (renewed for Season 3)

Man with a Plan (canceled; four seasons)

NCIS (renewed for Season 18)

NCIS: Los Angeles (renewed for Season 12)

NCIS: New Orleans (renewed for Season 7)

The Neighborhood (renewed for Season 3)

SEAL Team (renewed for Season 4)

S.W.A.T. (renewed for Season 4)

Tommy (canceled; one season)

The Unicorn (renewed for Season 2)

The Young And The Restless (renewed through 2024)

9-1-1 (renewed for Season 4)

9-1-1: Lone Star (renewed for Season 2)

Almost Family (canceled; one season)

Beat Shazam (renewed for Season 4)

BH90210 (canceled; one season)

Bless The Harts (renewed for Season 2)

Bob’s Burgers (renewed for Season 11)

Deputy (canceled; one season)

Duncanville (renewed for Season 2)

Lego Masters (renewed for Season 2)

The Masked Singer (renewed for Season 4)

Paradise Hotel (canceled; one season)

So You Think You Can Dance (renewed for Season 17)

A Little Late With Lilly Singh (renewed for Season 2)

American Ninja Warrior (renewed through Season 9)

The Blacklist (renewed for Season 8)

Bluff City Law (canceled; one season)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (renewed for Season 8)

Chicago Fire (renewed through Season 11)

Chicago PD (renewed through Season 10)

Chicago Med (renewed through Season 8)

Days Of Our Lives (renewed through Season 56)

Ellen’s Game Of Games (renewed for Season 4)

The InBetween (canceled; one season)

Law & Order: SVU (renewed through Season 24)

Making It (renewed for Season 3)

New Amsterdam (renewed through Season 4 in 2022-23)

Songland (renewed for Season 2)

Superstore (renewed for Season 6)

The Titan Games (renewed for Season 2)

All American (renewed for Season 3)

Batwoman (renewed for Season 2)

Black Lightning (renewed for Season 4)

Charmed (renewed for Season 3)

Days of Our Lives (renewed for Season 56)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (renewed for Season 6)

Dynasty (renewed for Season 4)

The Flash (renewed for Season 7)

In the Dark (renewed for Season 3)

Legacies (renewed for Season 3)

Nancy Drew (renewed for Season 2)

The Outpost (renewed for Season 3)

Pandora (renewed for Season 2)

Riverdale (renewed for Season 5)

Roswell, New Mexico (renewed for Season 3)

Supergirl (renewed for Season 6)

Born This Way (canceled; five seasons)

Court Cam (renewed for Season 2)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole (renewed for Season 2)

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath (canceled; three seasons)

Live PD: Wanted (renewed for Season 2)

Absentia (renewed for Season 3)

Bosch (renewed for final Season 7)

Goliath (renewed for final Season 4)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (renewed for Season 4)

Modern Love (renewed for Season 2)

Undone (renewed for Season 2)

Upload (renewed for Season 2)

Better Call Saul (renewed for Season 6; final season)

Eli Roth’s History Of Horrors (renewed for Season 2)

Lodge 49 (canceled; one season)

Ride with Norman Reedus (renewed for Season 5)

The Walking Dead (renewed for Season 11)

For All Mankind (renewed for Season 2)

Little America (renewed for Season 2)

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet (renewed for Season 2)

Servant (renewed for Season 2)

Truth Be Told (renewed for Season 2)

Killing Eve (renewed for Season 4)

In Contempt (canceled; one season)

Bigger (renewed for Season 2)

The Family Business (renewed for Season 2)

First Wives Club (renewed for Season 2)

Watch What Happens Live (renewed through 2021)

Star Trek: Picard (renewed for Season 2)

Strange Angel (canceled; two seasons)

Why Women Kill (renewed for Season 2)

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens (renewed for Season 2)

Crank Yankers (renewed for Season 2)

Drunk History (renewed for Season 7)

Good Talk with Anthony Jeselnik (renewed for Season 2)

South Park (renewed through Season 26)

South Side (renewed through Season 2)

This Week At The Comedy Cellar (renewed for Season 3)

Titans (renewed for Season 3)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (renewed for Season 2)

The Mandalorian (renewed for Season 2)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (renewed for Season 2)

Bunk’d (renewed for Season 5)

Just Roll with It (renewed for Season 2)

Raven’s Home (renewed for Season 4)

Sydney To The Max (renewed for Season 3)

Mira, Royal Detective (renewed for Season 2)

Godfather Of Harlem (renewed for Season 2)

Pennyworth (renewed for Season 2)

Sex Life (renewed for Season 2)

Good Trouble (renewed for Season 3)

Grown-ish (renewed for Season 4)

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (canceled; two seasons)

Party of Five (canceled; one season)

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (canceled; one season)

American Horror Story (renewed through Season 13)

Atlanta (renewed for Season 4)

Dave (renewed for Season 2)

Mayans M.C. (renewed for Season 3)

Snowfall (renewed for Season 4)

When Calls The Heart (renewed for Season 8)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (renewed for Season 2)

Avenue 5 (renewed for Season 2)

Ballers (canceled; five seasons)

The Righteous Gemstones (renewed for Season 2)

Room 104 (canceled; will end after upcoming Season 4)

Succession (renewed for Season 3)

Westworld (renewed for Season 4)

Brother Vs. Brother (renewed for Season 2)

Celebrity IOU (renewed for Season 2)

Christina on the Coast (renewed for Season 2)

Flip Or Flop (renewed for Season 9)

Good Bones (renewed for Season 5)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (renewed for Season 2)

The Food That Built America (renewed for Season 2)

Knightfall (canceled; two seasons)

Project Blue Book (canceled; two seasons)

Dollface (renewed for Season 2)

Marvel’s Runaways (canceled; three seasons)

Shrill (renewed for Season 3)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga (renewed for Season 2)

Brockmire (canceled; four seasons)

American Princess (canceled; one season)

Married At First Sight (renewed through Season 11)

Marrying Millions (renewed for Season 2)

13 Reasons Why (renewed for final Season 4)

AJ and the Queen (canceled; one season)

Anne with an E (canceled; three seasons)

Another Life (renewed for Season 2)

Atypical (renewed for Season 4; final season)

Black Summer (renewed for Season 2)

Bonding (renewed for Season 2)

Daybreak (canceled; one season)

Dear White People (renewed for final Season 4)

Elite (renewed for Season 3)

GLOW (renewed for final Season 4)

Green Eggs And Ham (renewed for Season 2)

I Am a Killer (renewed for Season 2)

Insatiable (canceled; two seasons)

Locke and Key (renewed for Season 2)

Lost in Space (renewed for final Season 3)

Messiah (canceled; one season)

Mr. Iglesias (renewed for Season 2)

Mystery Science Theater 3000 (canceled; two seasons)

No Good Nick (canceled; one season)

The OA (canceled; two seasons)

October Faction (canceled; one season)

Queer Eye (renewed for Season 6)

Selling Sunset (renewed for Season 2)

Soundtrack (canceled; one season)

Special (renewed for Season 2)

Spinning Out (canceled; one season)

Stranger Things (renewed for Season 4)

Turn Up Charlie (canceled; one season)

You (renewed for Season 3)

V Wars (canceled; one season)

Virgin River (renewed for Season 2)

The Witcher (renewed for Season 2)

Brain Games (renewed for Season 2)

Life Below Zero (renewed through Season 14)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (renewed for Season 6)

Are You Afraid of the Dark? (renewed for Season 2)

Blaze and the Monster Machines (renewed for Season 6)

Blue’s Clues & You! (renewed for Season 3)

Bubble Guppies (renewed for Season 6)

The Casagrandes (renewed for Season 2)

PAW Patrol (renewed for Season 8)

Ryan’s Mystery Playdate (renewed for Season 3)

Top Elf (renewed for Season 2)

Ambitions (canceled; one season)

Black Love (renewed for Season 4)

Black Women Own the Conversation (renewed for Season 2)

Greenleaf (canceled; five seasons)

David Makes Man (renewed for Season 2)

If Loving You Is Wrong (canceled; five seasons)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville (renewed for Season 2)

Queen Sugar (renewed for Season 5)

Ready to Love (renewed for Season 2)

Injustice with Nancy Grace (renewed for Season 2)

Wife Swap (renewed for Season 2)

Yellowstone (renewed for Season 4)

Flack (renewed for Season 2)

Florida Girls (renewed for Season 2)

City On A Hill (renewed for Season 2)

Couples Therapy (renewed for Season 2)

Desus & Mero (renewed for Season 2)

The L Word: Generation Q (renewed for Season 2)

On Becoming a God in Central Florida (renewed for Season 2)

Ray Donovan (canceled, seven seasons)

Shameless (renewed for Season 11; final season)

Work in Progress (renewed for Season 2)

Creepshow (renewed for Season 2)

Sweetbitter (canceled; two seasons)

Vida (canceled; three seasons)

Krypton (canceled; two seasons)

The Magicians (canceled; five seasons)

Van Helsing (renewed for final Season 5)

American Dad! (renewed for two more seasons)

The Detour (canceled; four seasons)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (renewed for Season 5)

The Misery Index (renewed for Season 2)

Claws (renewed for final Season 4)

A House Divided (renewed for Season 2)

Dare Me (canceled; one season)

Pearson (canceled; one season)

Queen Of The South (renewed for Season 5)

Straight Up Steve Austin (renewed for Season 2)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (renewed for Season 12)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (renewed for Season 12)

T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle (renewed for Season 3)

Life After Lockup (renewed for Season 2)

Love After Lockup (renewed for Season 3)

Carter (renewed for Season 2)

Impulse (canceled; two seasons)

Liza on Demand (renewed for Season 3)

Step Up: High Water (canceled; two seasons)

Wayne (canceled; one season)