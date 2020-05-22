‘Tuca & Bertie’ Season 2 Takes Flight At Adult Swim

Adult Swim has picked up a second season of the animated comedy Tuca & Bertie, the animated series that was canceled last year at Netflix. The network has greenlit a 10-episode Season 2, with the option for more.

The comedy stars Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong and revolves around the friendship between Tuca (Haddish), a cocky, carefree toucan, and Bertie (Wong), an anxious, daydreaming songbird. The series also featured the voice of Steven Yuen and guest performers Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler and Tessa Thompson among others.

It was well received by critics with a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, making Netflix’s decision to cancel it in July 2019 a head-scratcher. Haddish signaled during the last TCA press tour that they were working to land it somewhere.

The series was created by Bojack Horseman alum Lisa Hanawalt who executive produced with Bojack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright, Steven A. Cohen, Haddish and Wong. Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company is producer, and the animation will be done at Shadowmachine.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” Hanawalt said today.

Netflix will retain rights to Season 1 of the series, with Adult Swim, a WarnerMedia network, picking up for Season 2 domestic rights.