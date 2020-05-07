Trump Campaign Warns Of Its “Death Star” Mobilization — And Gets A “Star Wars” Schooling

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for President Donald Trump’s reelection, hinted at the coming mobilization of their effort by referring to the campaign as the “Death Star,” and quickly got some ridicule given the way that the original Star Wars ends.

“For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc.,” he wrote on Thursday. “In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time.”

That got the attention of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, which tweeted back, “11/3/2020,” along with the GIF of the exploding Death Star.

Parscale responded, “I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win!”

He’s right in that the reference did draw a lot of attention.

It’s also only the latest Star Wars reference in the 2020 presidential campaign. Earlier this week, the campaign unveiled a doctored video showing Trump, as Yoda, battling the empire, which included superimposed images of Biden, CNN and MSNBC. The occasion was May the 4th, now apparently an unofficial observance of all things Star Wars.