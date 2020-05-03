Trump Unleashes Vicious Personal Attack On MSNBC Host Nicolle Wallace

President Donald Trump has unleashed his ire on MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, calling her a “3rd rate lapdog,” among other things.

Wallace hosts Deadline: White House on MSNBC, and was a panelist on ABC’s The View from 2014 to 2015.

She previously served as White House communications director for George W. Bush and was a senior advisor for John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, however, she is now a staunch critic of the Trump administration.

After the cable news anchor bashed conservatives and defended former Vice President Joe Biden Friday on-air, Trump directed a string of insults at her, MSNBC and its parent company, Comcast.

“She was thrown off The View like a dog, Zero T.V. Personas. Now Wallace is a 3rd rate lapdog for Fake News MSDNC (Concast). Doesn’t have what it takes!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

He was responding to a tweet from conservative author and Fox News host Mark Levin, who criticized Wallace for comments she made accusing the right of trying to “smear” Biden.

“Having once been a member of the Republican party, the right isn’t running an intellectually honest operation to get to the bottom of whether Tara Reade was victimized. The right is running a smear campaign against Joe Biden,” Wallace said during a panel discussion on MSNBC about Biden’s Friday morning interview on the network.