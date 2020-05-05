Truly Original Chiefs Glenda Hersh & Steven Weinstock Renew Deal To Run Endemol Shine-Backed Reality Producer

Glenda Hersh and Steven Weinstock have renewed their deals to remain Co-Presidents and Co-CEOs of The Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Truly Original.

The pair originally founded True Entertainment in 2000, before it was acquired by Endemol Shine in 2003 and merged it with Endemol Shine North America’s Original Media in 2017.

The New York-based company produces a slew of reality hits; in addition to The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Potomac, it makes Shahs of Sunset, Swamp People, Summer House, Basketball Wives, the Ink Master franchise, The Last Cowboy, produced with Taylor Sheridan and Bravo’s Family Karma.

“For the last two decades, Glenda and Steven’s track record in the unscripted space has been second to none and we’re thrilled that they will be continuing on with us for many years to come,” said Cris Abrego, CEO, Endemol Shine North America. “They both possess a very strong business acumen and since we formed Truly Original three years ago, Glenda and Steven have taken their creativity and productivity to new levels—strengthening their big franchises, while launching numerous groundbreaking original series. I know there are many more great stories ahead for the Truly Original team.”

Related Story 'Wipeout': TBS Reboots Obstacle Course Competition Format

Hersh and Weinstock added that for all the “change” and “disruption” the unscripted world remains a “singularly creative, compelling and surprising industry” and they are eager to start work on the next chapter.

“We are so proud of the first-class team of creatives, producers, executives and staffers that are Truly Original – their talent and dedication has propelled the company and allowed us all to grow and flourish,” they added. “We’re very fortunate to be in the Endemol Shine family, which has always given us creative freedom to take chances and big swings and provided their full support. We’re also grateful for the wonderful partnership of our network and streaming colleagues and are more committed than ever to collaborating on programming that entertains and excites their audiences.